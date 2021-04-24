Alpaca Finance Hits Market Cap of $4.93 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001492 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00058316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.30 or 0.00267050 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $507.69 or 0.01017114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,016.05 or 1.00202827 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00022826 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.01 or 0.00599034 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpaca Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpaca Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.