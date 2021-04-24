Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lessened by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,207.81.

GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,131.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,877.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,230.38 and a 52 week high of $2,306.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

