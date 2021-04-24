Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $2,500.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,207.81.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,131.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,877.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,230.38 and a 1-year high of $2,306.12. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 14.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 74.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.