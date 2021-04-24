Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised Alsea from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

ALSSF stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Alsea has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheese Cake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El PortÃ³n, Archies, P.F, Chang's, Foster's Hollywood, CaÃ±as and Tapas, Il Tempietto, La Vaca Argentina, VIPS, VIPS Smart, GINOS, Fridays, and Wagamama brands.

