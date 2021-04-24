Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised Alsea from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

ALSSF stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Alsea has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.

About Alsea

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheese Cake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El PortÃ³n, Archies, P.F, Chang's, Foster's Hollywood, CaÃ±as and Tapas, Il Tempietto, La Vaca Argentina, VIPS, VIPS Smart, GINOS, Fridays, and Wagamama brands.

