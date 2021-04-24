Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 527 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,159,529,000 after acquiring an additional 154,025 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,400.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,947.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,340.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,172.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,194.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

