América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives $12.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMX. UBS Group assumed coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter worth $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMX traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $14.61. 2,336,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,499. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

