American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $27.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 28.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEO. Cowen boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $5,681,080.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,561.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,797 shares of company stock worth $8,735,821 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,694,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $335,059,000 after buying an additional 189,698 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,179,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,527,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,234 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

