America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $149.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.08 and a 52-week high of $165.00.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $228.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.62 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

