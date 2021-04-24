Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 152,883 Shares

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 152,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $1,516,599.36. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,060 shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $20,538.20.

On Monday, February 22nd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,810 shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $133,992.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMHC opened at $9.92 on Friday. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 406,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.

