Analysts Anticipate Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Centogene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.15). Centogene reported earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centogene will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.64). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Centogene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Centogene by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Centogene by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centogene in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centogene by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Centogene by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Centogene stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $214.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of -2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

