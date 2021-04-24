Analysts Anticipate Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Cushman & Wakefield reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion.

CWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.54.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

