Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.19. Gladstone Investment posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 million. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.03. 114,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,226. The stock has a market cap of $465.87 million, a P/E ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $14.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

