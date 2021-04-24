Analysts Anticipate Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Howard Bancorp reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 15.10%.

HBMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Howard Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HBMD opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17. Howard Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,514,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,694,000 after purchasing an additional 104,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 46,481 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

