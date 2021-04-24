Analysts Expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.47. Capital Product Partners posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.67 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPLP traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $12.31. 95,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,192. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $12.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $228.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit