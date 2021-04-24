Analysts Expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.47. Capital Product Partners posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.67 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPLP traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $12.31. 95,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,192. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $12.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $228.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

