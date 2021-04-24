Analysts Expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Celsion’s earnings. Celsion posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 4,315.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Celsion by 161,355.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 674,465 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Celsion by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 266,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 109,176 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Celsion in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Celsion in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Celsion by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSN remained flat at $$1.14 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,634,775. Celsion has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Celsion

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

