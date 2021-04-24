Analysts Expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Kforce posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Shares of Kforce stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.08. The stock had a trading volume of 88,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.25. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.15%.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $209,632.50. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $820,800.00. Insiders have sold 176,840 shares of company stock worth $9,493,145 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,052,000 after purchasing an additional 108,234 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kforce by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,448,000 after acquiring an additional 65,669 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,093,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Kforce by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 251,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

