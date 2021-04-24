Analysts Expect Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Nuance Communications reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,161,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NUAN traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $53.09. 7,486,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,523,228. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 530.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $53.93.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

