Analysts Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.05 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%.

PLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $804.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.91. Photronics has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69.

In other Photronics news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,699.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Photronics by 1,493.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

