Analysts Expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $645.04 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will post $645.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $639.00 million to $651.08 million. The Boston Beer reported sales of $452.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,197.08.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth $7,095,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth $414,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $1,283.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,168.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,034.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $428.44 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

