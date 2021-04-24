Analysts Expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will post sales of $1.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.84 billion and the lowest is $1.73 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $8.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $10.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $36,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,587.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 886,897 shares of company stock valued at $48,835,995 over the last 90 days. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 507,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 166,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 49,798 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105,723 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

TOL stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.79. The stock had a trading volume of 783,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,270. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

