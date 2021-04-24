Analysts Issue Forecasts for CDW Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CDW in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for CDW’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CDW. Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $182.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. CDW has a 1-year low of $93.75 and a 1-year high of $184.58. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CDW by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CDW by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 3,744.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 185,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after buying an additional 20,796 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 68,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.