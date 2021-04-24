Analysts Issue Forecasts for DTE Energy’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DTE Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.10.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.62.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $137.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.31 and a 200-day moving average of $125.16. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $92.39 and a 12-month high of $141.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,883 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,108,000 after buying an additional 777,419 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,444,000 after buying an additional 374,222 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,761,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,486,000 after acquiring an additional 120,574 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

