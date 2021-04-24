Analysts Offer Predictions for K+S Aktiengesellschaft’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KPLUF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.28). Scotiabank also issued estimates for K+S Aktiengesellschaft’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of KPLUF opened at $10.24 on Thursday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.