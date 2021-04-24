Analysts Set GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target at $98.38

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,927,845.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,861,462.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $771,769.65. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,728 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,226. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 366.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 884,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,671,000 after purchasing an additional 45,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,064. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $64.56 and a 52 week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The business had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

