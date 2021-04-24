Analysts Set Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target at $46.20

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $486,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,336.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $1,176,189.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,135 shares of company stock worth $5,860,514. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $2,572,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Invitae by 9.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Invitae in the first quarter worth about $11,652,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invitae by 30.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the first quarter worth about $233,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,003,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,495. Invitae has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.83.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

