Analysts Set National Grid plc (LON:NG) Price Target at GBX 1,015.67

National Grid plc (LON:NG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,015.67 ($13.27).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.54) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price target on National Grid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on National Grid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,062 ($13.88) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 928 ($12.12) target price on National Grid and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of LON NG traded down GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 903.50 ($11.80). 4,586,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 865.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 889.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. National Grid has a one year low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a one year high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

