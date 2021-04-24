Analysts Set SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target at $32.60

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIBN. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of SIBN stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $35.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average is $28.23. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $71,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $612,055.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,683.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,068,072 shares of company stock valued at $32,678,250 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in SI-BONE by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

