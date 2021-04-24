Analysts Set Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Target Price at $49.06

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.06.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. Cowen boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,143.8% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 908 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 760,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after purchasing an additional 144,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 414,049 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,731,000 after buying an additional 19,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,250,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,319,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 106.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average is $45.22. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

