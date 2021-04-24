Analyzing EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVERTEC and Yext’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVERTEC $487.37 million 5.82 $103.47 million $1.81 21.72 Yext $298.83 million 5.85 -$121.54 million ($1.09) -12.84

EVERTEC has higher revenue and earnings than Yext. Yext is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVERTEC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for EVERTEC and Yext, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVERTEC 1 2 1 0 2.00 Yext 1 2 6 0 2.56

EVERTEC presently has a consensus price target of $37.40, suggesting a potential downside of 4.86%. Yext has a consensus price target of $19.17, suggesting a potential upside of 36.90%. Given Yext’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yext is more favorable than EVERTEC.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of EVERTEC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of EVERTEC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Yext shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EVERTEC and Yext’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVERTEC 19.30% 47.02% 13.11% Yext -38.54% -63.74% -24.11%

Volatility and Risk

EVERTEC has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yext has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EVERTEC beats Yext on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The company also offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines, and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; and EBT services. In addition, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT professional services, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. Further, the company owns and operates the ATH network, an automated teller machine and personal identification number debit networks. It manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately three billion transactions. The company sells and distributes its services primarily through direct sales force. It serves financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as Carib Latam Holdings, Inc. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Yext

Yext, Inc. organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks. The platform helps its customers to centralize, control and manage data fields, including store information, such as name, address, phone number and holiday hours; professional information, comprising of headshot, specialties, and education; job information, consisting of title and description; and FAQs and other informations. It serves the healthcare, retail, and financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

