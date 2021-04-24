Analyzing Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT)

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum -76.17% -15.55% -2.82% ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32%

66.6% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Occidental Petroleum and ECA Marcellus Trust I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum 4 9 9 0 2.23 ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $23.52, suggesting a potential downside of 4.60%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum $21.23 billion 1.08 -$667.00 million $1.45 17.00 ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A

ECA Marcellus Trust I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Occidental Petroleum.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The company's Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.