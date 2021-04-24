APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for APA in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on APA. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of APA from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.66.

APA stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. APA has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 4.87.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. APA had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in APA in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Motco lifted its stake in APA by 13,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in APA in the first quarter worth $57,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

