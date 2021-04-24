Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $150.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reissued a neutral rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $134.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 567,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,380,000 after purchasing an additional 45,522 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 38,230 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.5% in the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 79,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth $682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.