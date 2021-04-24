ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Raised to $84.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.85.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest stock opened at $72.53 on Wednesday. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $76.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In other news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 117.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 26,083 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ArcBest by 69.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 29,805 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.