Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bradesco Corretora reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

Shares of ARCO opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $607.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 52,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 44,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

