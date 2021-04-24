Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

ARCT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $950.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 3.01. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.93.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 248.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 83,449 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $719,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

