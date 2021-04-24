Argus Increases Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $82.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Argus from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE:TWTR opened at $67.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $80.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 83,666 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 46,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 203,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after buying an additional 62,038 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 90,506 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 589.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 317,439 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,198,000 after buying an additional 271,371 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.