Aries Wealth Management Buys New Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $43,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $532.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $373.14 and a 52-week high of $539.82. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total transaction of $3,060,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,605 shares in the company, valued at $12,938,047.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.35.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

