Aries Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Aries Wealth Management cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,733,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH opened at $177.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.42. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,110.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.78 and a 1 year high of $179.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.