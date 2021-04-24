ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Position Lifted by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $123.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.83. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.