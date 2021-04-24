Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 551.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,177 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 916,964 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 367.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 93,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at $178,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AHT. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

Shares of AHT opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.42. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $18.80.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. Research analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

