ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €534.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €534.00 ($628.24) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €540.00 ($635.29) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays set a €620.00 ($729.41) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €445.00 ($523.53) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) target price on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €540.91 ($636.36).

