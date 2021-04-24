ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen raised shares of ASML from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $605.80.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $670.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $281.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. ASML has a 52 week low of $275.96 and a 52 week high of $671.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $593.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.89.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ASML will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.8864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in ASML by 762.5% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 11,052.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in ASML by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in ASML by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

