ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 7,500 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,750 ($75.12) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 6,800 ($88.84) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on ASOS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) target price on ASOS and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASOS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 6,011.93 ($78.55).

ASOS stock opened at GBX 5,314 ($69.43) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,496.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,017.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The stock has a market cap of £5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 2,177 ($28.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

In related news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, with a total value of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

