Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.88.

ASPN stock opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.93 million, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $26.98.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $23.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $328,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

