Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €16.25 ($19.12).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.80 ($23.29) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 12-month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

