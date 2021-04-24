ATB Capital Increases Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$64.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MRU. Cfra raised their price target on Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Metro to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Metro from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.89.

MRU stock opened at C$57.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$58.37. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$52.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.25.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion. Research analysts expect that Metro will post 3.6800001 EPS for the current year.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

