ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ATCO in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of ATCO from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of ACLLF stock opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30. ATCO has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $34.50.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

