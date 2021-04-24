Atlantic Securities Initiates Coverage on Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.16.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $97.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $66.23 and a 52-week high of $98.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.33. The firm has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $698,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 330,526 shares of company stock valued at $27,887,215. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,085 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after acquiring an additional 895,789 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $689,483,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,832,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $623,362,000 after acquiring an additional 816,051 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

