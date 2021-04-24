Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAWW. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director William J. Flynn sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $231,431.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 19,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,963 shares of company stock worth $8,600,131 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,190,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,928,000 after acquiring an additional 30,124 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after acquiring an additional 73,164 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 371,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,265,000 after acquiring an additional 132,477 shares during the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $16,016,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 280,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,314,000 after acquiring an additional 25,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.72. 272,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,689. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $932.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

