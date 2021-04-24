Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) by 52,937.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATCX opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $364.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.44. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $125.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management L sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $2,039,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Atlas Technical Consultants in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional and technical testing, inspection engineering, and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

